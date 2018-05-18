FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear If You Have A Small Bust

With the weather FINALLY starting to warm up, the first thing that’s on my mind are bathing suits! Bathing suits for boo, bathing suits for pool parties, bathing suits for the beach, whatever you want and wherever you want to wear it. And as I was minding my business, actually online shopping to see if I could find a bathing suit, I noticed that Zendaya had posted a photo on her IG, poppin’ in this yellow number, and immediately, I knew. I needed a bathing suit like it.

While Z didn’t share with us any deets on her swimsuit, it led me to think of all those out there who constantly are searching for bathing suits, but to no avail because they have small busts. Yes, even though we often discuss the ‘perks’ of being smaller-framed, it can just as easily be difficult to find something that won’t slide off as it is finding something that won’t suffocate the girls. And while I don’t know that struggle (the flip side is needing that extra protection now), we rounded up a few bathing suits, on multiple price ranges, that you can snag this summer.

SPLURGE

Rocked by celebrities like Lala Anthony, Norma Kamali is the QUEEN of swimwear! Definitely made a bold statement with this $525 studded one shoulder bikini, traced out in metal studs and with a variety of tones to come in. There’s also this fabulous $300 Lisa Marie Fernandez rubber bandeau bikini, which is made of rubber neoprene, and is certainly for the bold.

Oh, and lest we forget that there’s always room for a sexy ruffle while you’re laid out on the beach! I personally love this one-shoulder, ruffled swimsuit from Lisa Marie, which will not only give you a bit of umph up top, but also zips on the side, making it easy to get in and get out. And if plunging necklines are more your speed, this $540 Eres swimsuit is literally the only thing you’ll ever need.

SPEND

If you just want a bathing suit that leaves little to the imagination and lets you live your best life, this $135 gold metallic Norma Kamali fit is one that I wish I could have, because I’d be a bronzed goddess all day long. Or if you’re banging for something sultry and hot, this $190 Dion Lee swimsuit not only has a curve-skimming shape to it, but this low-cut back with these straps, honey?! Game. Changer! And if you want to rock some nudes, this $80 bandeau top from Jade Swim with it’s $80 bottoms, is sure to be a statement-maker.

SAVE

To give the appearance of a wider frame, you can snag this $19 Missguided stripe bardot bikini top, of course paired with the $16 bikini bottoms that come with it (and are high-waisted, so hello curves!) Now, let’s say you’re looking for something with a bit of extra padding. You can definitely rock this color-blocked $35 Pacsun push-up bikini top and $20 bottoms. Or, if you’re yearning for something with a bit of ruffle and some straps, go for this $38 polka dot number from Missguided. So chic!

FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear If You Have A Small Bust was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

