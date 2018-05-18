Everything To Know About Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo

The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic Of Congo has affected the lives of more than one million people. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared it a global health emergency, the agency announced Friday (May 18)—however, it certainly is an emergency in the Congo.

One death and fourteen cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the vast and impoverished country, with dozens of additional probable or suspected cases, The Associated Press reported. Those in the region face a “high” risk, but there is no threat of the disease spreading internationally or a need for containment, officials said.

The big question in the Congo is how WHO is planning to fight this virus, which is spread via contact with bodily fluids of those who are infected. Officials will begin testing an experimental vaccine Sunday (May 20) for the disease, which is transmitted from wild animals to humans, they told the AP.

Congo's Ebola outbreak is not yet a global health emergency. Vaccinations begin Sunday. https://t.co/aJ2853PwsL — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) May 18, 2018

The virus had previously been confined to remote and rural areas but has now spread to Mbandaka, which is home to nearly 1.2 million people, The Guardian reported. Reaching the city raised alarm, as the virus can potentially spread faster in urban areas. In response, 30 medical experts have been summoned to Mbandaka.

Officials are preparing to overcome challenges in distributing the vaccine. For one, the vaccine needs to stay cold—something difficult to do in an area with high humidity, poor infrastructure and limited electricity. Also, officials will face a hardship in reaching certain areas due to a lack of roads in the region.

People living in the Congo’s capital have faced eight outbreaks since the 1970s.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Everything To Know About Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo was originally published on newsone.com