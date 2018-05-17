Adiós Schlossberg! Racist Lawyer Evicted And His License Could Be In Jeopardy

The whole world knows Aaron M. Schlossberg as the racist lawyer who verbally attacked Spanish-speaking customers and employees at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in the Midtown area of New York City. The video of the 44-year-old, pro-Trump lawyer spewing hate has been viewed nearly four million times. A Change.org petition was created Wednesday, which now has over 16,000 signatures, demanded his disbarment. Now, the lawyer just got a huge blow, he has been evicted from his office space on Madison Avenue, which was right next to Fresh Kitchen.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

The New York Post reports, “Schlossberg had been using a business center in 275 Madison Ave. as an office address for his private law firm — but has been given the boot over the shocking video that went viral Wednesday.” Hayim Grant, the president of Corporate Suites, which operates the business center where his office space was located, told The Post “We have terminated his services agreement with us.” He continued, “His actions are just not consistent with our community and rules and regulations … It’s totally contrary to everything we believe in as a company and personally.”

Also, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. filed a complaint against Schlossberg to the “New York State Unified Court System’s Departmental Disciplinary Committee — calling on the panel to investigate the attorney and possibly revoke his license,” according to The Post. Diaz said in a statement, “I stand with Congressman Espaillat in calling for the disciplinary committee of the New York State Unified Court System to examine the attorney identified as Aaron Schlossberg’s reprehensible behavior and review his law license for possible revocation.”

Schlossberg has been a member of the bar since 2003 and if the complaints are found to have merit he will no longer be able to practice law in New York.

The lawyer has also been hunted down by media. Watch the hilarious video below of him trying to dodge the cameras.

The New York Post caught up with that racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg — and it was ugly pic.twitter.com/AlUdqwm3UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2018

Looks like Schlossberg’s career is going down the toilet in New York City. Maybe he can be a lawyer in the Trump administration — with the way Michael Cohen is going, Trump might need a new fool to work for him.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Adiós Schlossberg! Racist Lawyer Evicted And His License Could Be In Jeopardy was originally published on newsone.com