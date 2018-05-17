5 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Living life while Black is dangerous in America. However, every once in awhile, when white people are feeling their colonizer roots, their hatred back fires. Of course we always need epic amounts of proof like video and eye witnesses, but it is a hug from baby Jesus when karma claps back at these racist. Here are some of the greatest moments when white folks got their asses handed back to them for trying to police Black and brown folks.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

White Thugs Attack Motorist

In March of this year, a motorist, who appears to be Black, is driving through a group of white men. Out of nowhere, one of the men kicks his motorcycle. The motorist jumped off the motorcycle and socked the man in the face — he quickly collapsed to the ground. Then, his friend, who seemed ready to jump in, got a punch to the face. Unbothered and unbossed, the motorist drove away into the night. Watch below.

You want it to be one way… but it's the other way pic.twitter.com/Oa3XF5Wclc — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) March 18, 2018

Applebee’s in Missouri

On February 10, Alexis Brison said while dining at a Independence, Missouri Applebee’s, she and her friend were racially profiled. Brison wrote on Facebook that their waitress accused them of not dining and dashing, called the cops and they were basically kicked out of the restaurant. She explained, “We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing).” She continued, “We have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal. After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back.” The story became international news and not only was the waitress and manager fired, the entire location shut down — after 20 years. Racism doesn’t pay! Watch the video below:

Thug Granny

In April of this year, Judy Tucker of Macon, Georgia thought her white privilege would allow her to attack a pregnant, Black woman who was in the military. However, she was in shock when she was the one who was arrested. Thug Granny thug shed white tears and was arrested — and she was handcuffed by a Black police officer. See the glorious moment below.

Racist New York Lawyer

Aaron M. Schlossberg is a 42-year-old, pro-Trump lawyer from New York City who runs his own law firm right next door to the Fresh Kitchen coffee shop, which is where he went ballistic on people for speaking Spanish this week. He verbally attacked customers and employees, saying they were undocumented, in “his” country and he pays for their welfare. See the viral video below.

However, Schlossberg has had every bit of his ass handed to him. The Yelp page for his law firm has been slammed with negative reviews — he now has over 2,000 one-star reviews. A Change.org petition was created, demanding his disbarment — now has nearly 7,000 signatures. The New York Post also embarrased him on the street, showing him run away from cameras. Say adiós to your career, bruh!

The New York Post caught up with that racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg — and it was ugly pic.twitter.com/AlUdqwm3UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2018

BBQ Becky

Earlier this month, a white woman called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt — and she has rightfully earned the nickname BBQ Becky. The Internet has completely destroyed her with countless memes (click here to view) and has outed her as allegedly being Jennifer Schulte, a Stanford University graduate who, according to the university’s alumni page works for the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in Oakland. Watch Jennifer “BBQ Becky” Schulte below:

And arguably the greatest moment, getting ignored by a cop.

Oscar performance by the lady that reported 2 black men grilling in an Oakland Park. pic.twitter.com/x8SNhtTDQA — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) May 14, 2018

No, not all white folks are raging racists, but those who are need to be fully exposed and suffer the consequences. Bottom line: mind your own colonizing business.

