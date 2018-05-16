White Nationalist On Probation For Harassing Black Woman Is Jailed For Domestic Assault

A White nationalist who was on probation for physically harassing a Black female protester at a 2016 Trump rally got jail time. However, he was put behind bars for a domestic assault incident that violated his probation—not the harassment.

Matthew Heimbach, 27, was sentenced to a brief 38 days in jail Tuesday for violating the terms of his two-year probation with the assault, The Associated Press reported.

Heimbach, chairman of the pro-White Traditionalist Worker Party, was ordered to do probation after he screamed and physically pushed Kashiya Nwanguma, an African-American woman who rallied against Trump at one of his election events in Louisville, Kentucky in March 2016. He entered an Alford plea last July, pleading guilty while maintaining innocence and acknowledging that prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a jury to find that he committed second-degree disorderly conduct, the Courier-Journal reported.

A 90-day jail sentence was reportedly put on the table over the harassment case, but suspended pending he stayed out of trouble and took anger management classes.

White nationalist Matthew Heimbach, a Towson University alumnus on probation for harassing a protester at a Trump campaign rally, is going to jail after a domestic abuse incident in Indiana. https://t.co/S4YZU20KsY — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 16, 2018

However, Heimbach has not stayed out of trouble. He was arrested on battery charges in Paoli, Indiana in March after his wife Brooke Heimbach told police that he assaulted her and her stepfather, David Matthew Parrott. Heimbach choked Parrott twice until he was unconscious, a police report said. He also argued with his wife inside their home with their two children.

The domestic assault is the latest in a troubling and violent pattern of incidents involving Heimbach. Aside from the harassment and abuse cases, Heimbach also faced a federal lawsuit filed by Nwanguma and other Trump protesters against him, Trump, the campaign and two unidentified Trump supporters prompted by the 2016 rally incident, Politico reported.

With all his prior offenses, Heimbach has received slaps on the wrist and now brief jail time, as opposed to many Black men. Many prisons are full of people of color who have received lengthy sentences for wrongful convictions and low-level infractions.

