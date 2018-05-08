Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to host jazz concert on Mother’s Day

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet will host a free jazz concert from 4 until 8 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13 at John A. White Park, 1183 Cascade Road, S.W.

The concert is part of the city of Atlanta Neighborhood Jazz Concert Series and will feature jazz guitarist Ernest Quarles and singer/songwriter Brenda Nicole Moorer.

A native of Detroit, Quarles’ Motown upbringings have heavily influenced his musical style. He studied jazz theory at Morehouse College and has been playing to sold-out crowds since the mid-1980s.

Moorer is winner of the 2017 Creative Loafing Best Soul & Jazz Vocalist award and is making a name for herself one city at a time. The Atlanta-bred songstress has graced stages alongside jazz heavy hitters, and she headlined the next-generation stage at the 2017 Atlanta Jazz Festival. With a sound that is both refreshing and vintage, Moorer characterizes her music as “situated somewhere between sunrise and heartbreak,” according to her biography. Her latest album, Brand New Heart, is licensed under Japan’s P-Vine Records.

The Neighborhood Jazz Concert Series takes place at various city of Atlanta parks every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of May leading up to the annual Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park on Memorial Day Weekend.

