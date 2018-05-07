Uncategorized
CHICAGO — 1 down 161 to go…Cubs kick off Opening Day with a W

#EverybodyIn is the hashtag this year and 7 players had rbi’s in the Cubs 8-4 opening day victory in Miami over the Marlins. It wasn’t the effort starting pitcher Jon Lester was looking for (3.1 IP/3 ER/3 BB/2K) but the W is what counts the most.

#WhatsTheHapp Ian Happ hit the first pitch of the game over the right field wall to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. #JHey Jason Heyward (BB) and #ELMago Javier Baez (HBP) picked up rbi’s to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. #BigFolks Anthony Rizzo hit a solo bomb in the 2nd inning to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead. The Marlins fought back to tie the game at 4 but an rbi double by #ILLWILL Wilson Contreras put the Cubs up 5-4 and there was no looking back. #BamBam Kyle Schwarber hit a solo bomb in the 7th inning and #3AM Tommy LaStella had a 2 rbi double to make it 8-4.

The bullpen had Jon Lester’s back. The Cubs ace struggled through 3 innings but the combination of Steve Cishek, #OlTrusty Brian Duensing, Pedro Strop, Justin Wilson and #IceMike Mike Montgomery limited the Marlins to 1 hit over the next 5.2 innings. A great sign from one of the few worries for Cubs fans this season. 1 down 161 to go….

