Obama Foundation announces new programs to develop leaders

The Obama Foundation opened applications for a program designed to empower and train emerging young leaders to tackle local challenges. Building upon the Foundation’s pilot trainings, the Community Leadership Corps (CLC) program will bring together motivated young leaders ages 18 to 25 in Chicago, Phoenix, Ariz., and Columbia, S.C,. who are seeking opportunities to grow as civic leaders and eager to address issues in their communities.

CLC is a six-month community leadership development program for young leaders looking to engage more deeply in civic work. The program will include in-person trainings and online programming. Those selected for the Community Leadership Corps will develop a project to address an issue in their communities, and meet other civically-minded individuals they can collaborate with moving forward. These convenings include:

A two-day introductory kickoff in June where CLC participants will take part in training activities designed to encourage self-reflection and build a basic organizing framework. After the kickoff event, CLC participants will recruit at least two other people in their network to join their project team in order to tackle an issue they identify.

in June where CLC participants will take part in training activities designed to encourage self-reflection and build a basic organizing framework. After the kickoff event, CLC participants will recruit at least two other people in their network to join their project team in order to tackle an issue they identify. A three-day bootcamp in August for the CLC participants and their project teams to receive feedback on their plans, get trained on the specific skills needed to implement their action items, and identify the resources needed to support their work.

in August for the CLC participants and their project teams to receive feedback on their plans, get trained on the specific skills needed to implement their action items, and identify the resources needed to support their work. Community-based work in September and October, when CLC teams will work in their communities to implement the project they have designed. The Foundation will continue to support CLC participants with online learning and check-ins on their project implementation.

The application for CLC can be found at obama.org/clc/. The application will close on Friday, May 11 at 11:59PM CT.

The other program will train and support 200 promising young leaders across Africa working in government, civil society, and the private sector. The Foundation received nearly 10,000 applications for 200 slots.

The Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa program will launch in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a five-day convening. The convening will run from July 14 through July 18 and include plenary sessions, problem-solving workshops, and technical trainings that will help these young emerging leaders drive positive change throughout Africa. The convening will also include a town hall meeting with President Obama where he will hear about their experiences and the work they’re doing.

Following the South Africa convening, leaders will remain connected to the Foundation and one another via an online platform where they will engage in topical discussions, access leadership and training resources, and participate in trainings and webinars led by experts and industry leaders.

The individuals selected to participate in the Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa program will ultimately serve as the backbone of a larger ecosystem of Foundation changemakers across the continent and, eventually, the world, as the Foundation launches similar leadership programs in regions around the world.

The Obama Foundation also announced that Bernadette Meehan, previously Executive Director of International Programs at the Foundation, will now serve as Chief International Officer. In addition to overseeing the Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa program, Bernadette will develop and oversee all international programs for the Obama Foundation. Prior to joining the Obama Foundation, Bernadette served in a variety of assignments in Washington and abroad during her 13-year career as a Foreign Service Officer.

Also On The Chicago Defender: