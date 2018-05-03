Here Are Other Black Folks Who Made Idiotic Comments About Slavery

Kanye West broke the Internet this week, not because of his music but because he can’t stop making insane comments. On Tuesday, he babbled to the folks at TMZ to give his version of slavery. According to Kanye, for slavery to have lasted 400 years, it had to be voluntary. Thankfully, that didn’t sit well with TMZ’s Van Lathan, who brilliantly checked Yeezy’s foolishness. See below:

Kanye thinks slavery was "a choice" pic.twitter.com/zoPIDC8cSd — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 1, 2018

However, Kim Kardashian‘s hubby isn’t the only one who made ignorant comments about slavery. See below:

One of the original inhabitants of the sunken place, the Clueless star wrote on Facebook in 2015, “Slavery ended 150 years ago. Isn’t it time to take responsibility for ourselves?” She also wrote in an article, “Blacks, stop believing the false narrative that race is what stops you or kills you. Take responsibility. Integrate. Stop complaining and blaming others for our destiny.” Dash’s racist universe can’t even comprehend that “Blacks” have always taken responsibility and claimed their destiny. Black folks built this country, took care of white children and fought for their freedom. Slavery ended because Black folks fought back. Jim Crow ended because Black folks rose up. Clearly, Dash doesn’t know a lick of history.

In February, Omarosa compared her work at the White House to a plantation, saying, “I have been so loyal to the point where people are like looking at me like something is wrong. Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.” Really? Slaves on plantations were there by no choice of their own. Omarosa willingly joined the Trump administration and even said people would “bow down” to him. Omarosa was paid, via taxpayers, $179,700 for her White House gig. In case she didn’t know, slaves made no money for their backbreaking labor.

These two Trump supporters, who clearly love media attention, have been babbling their “Democrat plantation” rant for awhile, but they hit a new level of foolishness when they testified before Congress. Rochelle Richardson, known as Silk, said, “We are very thankful to the white Republicans that allowed us a seat at the table to speak our truth about what’s going on, unlike the Black men. And the reason why I say that is because we have been on the Democrat plantation. We know what it’s like over there. They are the ones that condition Black people’s minds to make us think that white Republicans don’t want us to work, don’t want us to have any money in our pocket.” These two act as if Black folks do not hold Democrats accountable, such as when Black Lives Matter protested Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2016. In addition, there was low voter turnout. Furthermore, Diamond and Silk clearly do not know white people have voted majority Republican since the 1964 Civil Rights Act. They are absolutely deplorable to compare Black Democrats to slavery because they aren’t buffooning like them.

Ben Carson is arguably the most dangerous because he has a position in the Trump administration and the secretary of HUD has a history of problematic comments about slavery. In 2013, he compared millions of people receiving healthcare to slavery, saying, “You know Obamacare is really I think the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery. And it is in a way, it is slavery in a way, because it is making all of us subservient to the government, and it was never about health care. It was about control.” Geez, who knew medical coverage at a fair price was chattel slavery? In March 2017, he called African slaves immigrants, declaring, “There were other immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships, who worked even longer, even harder, for less.” Involuntary servitude is analogous to someone coming to this country at their own freewill.

Slavery is an untouchable topic and everyone should leave it out their analogies to prove false points. If you aren’t going to get woke, then hush.

