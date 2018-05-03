Camille Cosby Receives Epic Backlash For Comparing Her Husband’s Conviction To Emmett Till And Slavery

On April 26, Bill Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Each count could result in a possible ten-year sentence, which means the television icon is facing up to 30 years in jail. Cosby has reportedly been sexually assaulting women for over 30 years so many believe this is long overdue. Now, his wife Camille Cosby, 74, is speaking out for the fist time, comparing her husband’s case to slavery and a lynching.

READ MORE: Full Coverage Of Bill Cosby’s Retrial For Sexual Assault

Camille Cosby’s three-page statement online that begins by referencing slavery, “‘We the people’ are the first three words of our nation’s Constitution, but who were those people in 1787? Dr. Howard Zinn, the renowned, honest historian, states in his best selling book, A People’s History of the United States: ‘The majority of the 55 men who framed the Constitution were men of wealth in land, slaves, manufacturing or shipping.’ Clearly, most people were not included in that original draft of the Constitution; no women, Native Americans, poor white men; and, absolutely, no enslaved Africans.”

She continued, “Now enters an American citizen, Bill Cosby. The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury.” So Camille is comparing her husband — who even admitted to giving women Quaaludes—to a slave who doesn’t have rights?

But she doesn’t stop there, Camille Cosby invoked Emmett Till’s name, saying, “Since when are all accusers truthful? History disproves that…for example, Emmett Till’s accuser immediately comes to mind. In 1955, she testified before a jury of white men in a Mississippi courtroom that a 14-year-old African American boy had sexually assaulted her, only to later admit several decades later in 2008 that her testimony was false.” She added, “In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs.”

In case you don’t know, Emmett Till was a 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955. The child was murdered, his body and face mutilated. The white woman would later admitted she fabricated the entire story. The white men who murdered Till were never indicted. There is no comparison to an innocent 14-year-old who was lynched, as Cosby is an 80-year-old who has been accused of sexual assault for three decades.

It must be hard to accept your husband is a rapist, but these comparisons are not logical. Camille Cosby is being destroyed on Twitter:

Camille Cosby might want to hold off on the "Black Power" statement and re-read the words of her husband from his infamous "pound cake speech." "We cannot blame white people…Looking at the incarcerated, these are not political criminals." – Bill Cosby's 2004 speech to NAACP pic.twitter.com/dA8TYl3ClG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby takes 'stand by your man' down to a blind disgusting level. She should go to jail right along with Cosby. #ThursdayThoughts — Mari (@mari45678) May 3, 2018

A woman is normally not responsible for what her husband does but I think Camille Cosby deserves every bit of criticism she’s getting…definitely an exception to the rule. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 26, 2018

I grew up on the Cosby Show. I loved that show. I thought Bill Cosby was an awesome role model. Boy was I dead wrong. Then today, to read about Camille Cosby comparing Bill to Emmett Till? That is beyond reprehensible. Camille, you should be ashamed of yourself. — Alt Stephen Miller (@AltStephMiller) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby takes the “Stand By Your Man” award. pic.twitter.com/benEia2VMF — itsme (@jacqueblu66) May 3, 2018

Y'all, we never really knew Bill or Camille Cosby. We knew public images. And IMO, she's Dr. Frankenstein and he's the monster. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby called the verdict against her husband "mob justice" because "witch hunt" is already being used by another sexual predator. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby retains her title as the Carmella Soprano of comedy. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 3, 2018

Come on, Camille Cosby you should be seeking a divorce and all the bills money he's not going to need it — george boseman (@cat7912) May 3, 2018

From R. Kelly to Cosby, everyone needs to stop with the slavery and lynching comparisons.

You can read Camille Cosby’s full statement here.

SEE ALSO:

Diamond And Silk Swear Under Oath They Never Got Trump Coins, But Documents Say That’s Wrong

The Number Of Black Candidates Running For Governor Just Got Smaller