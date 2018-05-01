This Michigan ‘PoPo’ Patrol Car Pic Sparks Another Convo About Police Reform

Photo by

News
Home > News

This Michigan ‘PoPo’ Patrol Car Pic Sparks Another Convo About Police Reform

The Bath Police Department says the design was their attempt to connect with local youth.


0 reads
Leave a comment

Some officers in Michigan thought a new patrol car design would help them connect to their community.

The Bath Police Department posted a Facebook photo Saturday of a cop cruiser with the words, “POPO” painted on its door. Yes, “POPO.”

Why would this have been considered a marketable photo? Officers said they thought it would help them to reach local youth.

“We’ve found though, that we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update our patrol car graphics,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The department later chalked up the post to a joke, which drew mixed responses. However, many folks said the picture was nothing funny. Responses from those who were offended ranged from saying the so-called “joke” was racially insensitive to recklessly racist.

“It’s not funny nor cute, it’s offensive,” wrote one user.

Whoever runs the department’s Facebook page responded to pretty much every commenter. However, the most important comments talked about police reform.

“Instead of throwing slang on your vehicles, how about being open to community review boards, nullifying useless drug laws, and ending your retarded blue lives matter campaign?,” one user wrote. “I bet that would go WAY farther in fostering a healthy and fruitful relationship with those you’re sworn to serve and protect.”

It’s important to note that Bath is a predominantly non-White community with more than 86 percent being White. Only two percent of the residents are African-American, according to City-Data. With winning ground with community members of color, some of the commenters had interesting ideas.

A few responders said that the officers should spend their time trying to connect to local youth in person, an idea that also has been proposed to many police departments across the nation. Will the Bath PD take note? Only time will tell.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Six Cops Accuse Black Man Of Breaking Into His Own Apartment In NYC

This High School Football Coach Just Got Fired For Not Being Racist

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

This Michigan ‘PoPo’ Patrol Car Pic Sparks Another Convo About Police Reform was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 05-16-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close