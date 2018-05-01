President of Nigeria bows down to Trump after ‘Shithole’ Comment

January feels like years ago under the Trump administration, but back then, 45 was in a meeting babbling about immigration and called African countries and Haiti “shitholes.” He also wanted to know why we didn’t accept people from other countries — like Norway. Of course, the president claimed he never said it, but U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is the room, said he did, telling MSNBC, “He said, ‘Haitians. Do we need more Haitians?’ Then he went on and started to describe the immigration from Africa that was being protected in this bipartisan measure. That’s when he used these vile and vulgar comments, calling the nations they come from ‘shitholes.’ The exact word used by the President. Not just once but repeatedly. That was the nature of this conversation.”

The world was outraged with Republicans like Mia Love blasting him and South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “It demonstrates precisely the type of leader he is.”

Today (April 30), President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria met with Trump and when asked about his “shithole” comments about Africa, he quickly cowered, saying, “I’m not sure about the validity of whether that allegation about the president is true or not, so the best thing for me is to keep quiet.” Really? Keep quiet about a man who is an open racist.

To make matters even more bizarre, Trump added, “We didn’t discuss it, and you do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in. But we didn’t discuss it, because the president knows me, and he knows where I’m coming from and I appreciate that. We did not discuss it.” Wait, does that comment mean that Trump just admitted he made the remark after going on a Twitter rampage months ago that Dick Durbin was lying?

Watch Trump gett caught in another lie in the video below, which starts around the 3:50 mark.

