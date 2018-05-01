Meghan Markle’s soon-to-be cousin pulls another racist move

Another crazy example of racism involving Britain’s royal family has rocked the boat. Meghan Markle‘s soon-to-be relative, Princess Michael of Kent, has started a major controversy with the names that she gave her Black sheep.
Apparently, the princess didn’t learn her lesson from that racist brooch that she had on when she met Markle last December.
Princess Michael Of Kent named her Black sheep after Venus and Serena Williams, Vanity Fair recently reported. Aatish Taseer, an ex-boyfriend of the Princess of Kent’s daughter, penned the story for VF.
“Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock: her pair of black sheep in Gloucestershire were named Venus and Serena,” Taseer wrote.
Isn’t the princess’ racist move at least grounds to have her invite to the May 19 royal wedding revoked?
Much of the racism that has targeted Markle has come to light since her engagement to Prince Harry. She received hate mail, and UK newspapers have been off the racist hook with their references to Markle, who recently made her last appearance on the TV show, Suits.
The Daily Mail sparked major backlash when they printed Markle and Harry’s engagement photos with the caption saying, “A Niggling Worry” last December. Many folks on social media wondered if the caption was intentional. Also, Twitter banned Paul Nehlen, the Republican who challenged House Speaker Paul Ryan for a congressional seat, for a racist tweet that he posted in February, NPR reported.
Could Markle be getting ready to publicly speak out on the racist incidents? Time will tell.
