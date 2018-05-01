FAB FINDS: Dia & Co. Partners With Nanette Lepore For Stylish Workwear

Dia & Co., a style subscription box company, has partnered with Nanette Lepore for a Spring 2018 collection that is fun, flirty, and feminine. With floral patterns, lace overlays, and tiered ruffles, the pieces are perfect additions to elevate your workwear with detailed pieces to subtly show off your stylish personality.

The company held a pop-up in New York City, for fashion influencers, insiders, and the general public to get up close with the clothes, try them on, and see the collection before it’s delivered in this month’s Dia & Co. box. I had an opportunity to speak with Dia & Co. co-founder, Lydia Gilbert, who discussed the inspiration for this collection, “We worked with the Nanette team directly. It is very inspired by her boho chic, floral, lace inspiration that she applies to all her designs. It’s a great collection for women who want to wear something special to work and something with a little more flair.”

This is the second collection Dia & Co. has done with Nanette Lepore, the first was in Fall 2017. The collection had such a great response, they came back around not only with a spring line, but also expanding the collection up to a size 32! Gilbert explained,

“We believe that all women should have equal opportunity to express themselves through style.”

We agree!

I pulled out my personal favorite pieces from the collection. There is really something for every kind of working girl (and even the ladies who lunch)!

FOR THE TRENDY GIRL IN YOUR OFFICE

This white jacket was on the ‘must-have’ list for every fashion influencer and blogger that attended the event. White is very on trend this season and this faux leather white moto jacket is perfect as the weather is (finally) starting to break and can pair with literally, everything. **EDITORS’ PICK**

FOR THE CORPORATE GIRL, WITH STYLE

One of the biggest complaints I get from my corporate Hello Beautiful readers (the women that are lawyers, in banking, etc.) is the strictness of the dress code. Lots of women have told me they can’t wear too much color and be too out their with their style. These Nanette Lepore navy plus-size trousers are perfect for this kind of woman. The front flat tab and cigarette length will have you office ready, but the lace scalloped edges allow your style to peek through.

FOR THE GIRL WHO NEEDS TO UPDATE HER UNDERSHIRTS

I love the versatility of this shirt (and the fact you don’t need to pair it with a necklace). The pearls on this make the shirt look quite upscale and is perfect from work to after five. You can wear it alone with pants or a pencil skirt or throw a capelet blazer over it.

FOR THE GIRL WHO LOVES TO CO-ORDINATE

Co-ord sets are definitely in and I’m loving this all-black version with lace overlay. Pair this with some black heels or cute flats and you are ready. This whole look goes together, but you can also switch out the top for a more date night look or pair the top with jeans if you are going for a casual Friday.

FOR THE GIRL WHO WEARS RUFFLES (AND DOESN’T GET RUFFLED)

Statement sleeves are in and these tiered ruffles are no exception. The fabric is thin enough so you don’t look bulky. The pleated front is forgiving for bellies and the black and white floral pattern is floral, but not overkill.

Beauties, what pieces are your favorite? Have you used Dia & Co.? Tell us in the comment section!

