NFL’s racist hypocrisy comes into sharper focus with NFL Draft

As NFL team owners position themselves to draft a White quarterback with a history of using racial slurs into a majority Black pro sports league, it’s hard to ignore the blatant hypocrisy surrounding the blacklisting of Colin Kaepernick over his controversial protest.

Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen apologized on Wednesday after racist tweets from his high school years surfaced, the New York Daily News reported.

“Why are you so white? — If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!” he wrote in one 2013 tweet, apparently responding to a question on AskFM. In other tweets, he generously used the slur “niggas.”

Josh Allen apologizes after old offensive and racially charged tweets resurfaced, but they could jeopardize his NFL draft standing, via @PLeonardNYDN https://t.co/NYOUTbmwVc pic.twitter.com/Y7uG6KdcXO — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) April 26, 2018

Allen is one of the top NFL draft prospects for a league composed of about 70 percent African-American players. The Cleveland Browns, which has the No. 1 overall pick, was rumored to have a strong interest in drafting Allen. If the Browns have other plans, the New York Giants, with the No. 2 pick, also had an eye on Allen.

Yet teams, for a second consecutive season, have appeared generally uninterested in Kaepernick—a Super Bowl quarterback. Owners have allegedly colluded to keep Kaepernick unsigned unless he agrees to stop kneeling during the national anthem, his way of silently protesting the racist criminal justice system.

Team owners have denied that they’re racist in their dealings with Kaepernick, claiming instead that they just want to avoid distractions and controversy. However, bringing Allen into the league will, no doubt, create conflict with African-American players and fans. Indeed, Twitter is already buzzing with outrage.

Josh Allen will still be a top draft pick tonight in a league that refuses to employ Colin Kaepernick because racist speech is less of a threat to the NFL’s bottom line than is free speech. Too many NFL fans continue to accept African Americans as gladiators, but not as thinkers. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 26, 2018

The claim that blackballing Kaepernick is about avoiding controversy just doesn’t hold. It’s evidently about race. Kaepernick is effectively voicing the rage Black folks feel about the racially biased criminal justice system and police brutality.

