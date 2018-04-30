More White Millennials Are Not About The Democrat Life: Going To Sunken Place?

As Democrats devise a strategy to win Black voters before the midterm elections, the party has to deal with waning support among millennials. Though overall backing for the party has dropped in the last two years, White millennials have turned away in droves compared to other races, a new Reuters poll revealed.

More than 16,000 registered voters, whose ages ranged from 18 to 34, were polled during the first three months of this year and 2016. The surveyed millennials had previously supported Democrats, but their support dropped by about 9 percentage points to 46 percent during the last two years. Two-thirds, or nearly 11,000, of that surveyed group were White millennials, who represent a significant voting bloc being targeted by Trump’s re-election crew.

However, decreased Democrat support doesn’t equal more support for Trump, as there remanis a large majority of anti-Trump young voters.

Also, Democrats haven’t lost the tug of war with Republicans when it comes to millennials’ thoughts on the economy. Thirty-four percent of the poll participants believe Democrats have a better economic strategy, compared to 32 percent for the Republicans’ plan. This percentage backing Democrats did decrease with the party beating the GOP by a 12-point margin two years ago.

With more and more folks being called out for falling into the sunken place, millennials are arguably paying attention to racism within the parties as well.

The poll comes as Democrats strategize on how to gain 23 seats to take control of the House of Representatives in November. The Democratic National Committee launched its “IWillVote” initiative, encouraging registered millennials to vote. The party also will post text and social media ads, and party members will send buses to college campuses on election day to take students to the polls.

