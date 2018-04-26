MLK Merchants launch walk to help the homeless

The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Merchants Association (MLKJDMA) is launching its inaugural Stomp Out Homelessness Challenge Walk on Saturday, June 9, 2018 in support of the Metro Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless.

“All of us have been asked to step-up and continue the dream of Dr. King and this is one of the ways that we’re doing it,” said Terry Collier, President of the MLKJDMA. The organization is partnering with the Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless (ATFH), its new neighbor in the 2001 Martin L. King Jr. Drive building, for the first time. “We’re excited about being a new member of the Westside community and we’re excited about partnering with the MLKJDMA,“ said Carl Hartrampf, Director of the Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless. Collier continued, “In keeping with Ambassador Andrew Young’s vision in 1981, when he formed this Task Force and Dr. King’s Vision of serving the underserved, the leadership of the MLKJDMA is inviting everyone to come join the walk!”

The Stomp Out Homelessness Challenge Walk is a 2-mile community walk which will begin at the Washington Park/Westside Beltline, next to the Washington Park Tennis Center, at 102 Ollie St, Atlanta, GA 30314 at 9:00 a.m. On-site registration is from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. For pre-registration, visit http://www.mlkjdma.com. Donation/Registration Fee is $60 for adults. Kids 12 and under, free with a paying adult. Seniors over 60, may make a donation of any amount to participate. Visit http://www.mlkjdma.com for more information.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Merchants Association Tel 404-564-3636 Fax 404-564-3636 2001 MLK Jr. Drive Suite 450 D/E Atlanta Georgia 30310 http://www.mlkjdma.com mlkjdma@gmail.com

