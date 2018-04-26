Care in Action Endorses Stacey Abrams in Georgia’s Historic Race for Governor

In an unprecedented move, Care in Action, which represents 2.5 million domestic workers, is endorsing its first political candidate, Stacey Abrams, for Governor of Georgia. If Stacey Abrams wins, she will become the first Black woman governor in the history of the United States, a moment that is long overdue.

“There is only one candidate in the race who supports the concerns of the most vulnerable workers across the state of Georgia, and that is Stacey Abrams” said Ai-jen Poo, Senior Advisor for Care in Action and notable leader in women’s and workers’ rights. “The domestic worker movement has deep roots in Georgia, and Stacey is the clear choice for women of color who care about good jobs, equality, and the future of our democracy.”

“Black women have one of the highest rates of voting in this country, yet are underrepresented at every level of state and political office. This means our issues are never on the table,” said Alicia Garza, Senior Advisor for Care in Action and prominent civil rights leader. “Stacey Abrams is going to change that. She is bringing to the forefront the issues that matter to women most, like fair wages, access to childcare, and women’s rights. By endorsing Stacey, we’re not just supporting her candidacy for governor, we are building a world we want to live in.”

For months, Care in Action has been mobilizing Black women voters across Georgia, a critical voting bloc for the Democratic Party. In states like Virginia and Alabama, Black women’s turnout has already contributed to the Democratic “blue wave” in support of the November midterm elections.

Care in Action’s all-out effort ahead of the May 22nd primary will include a six-figure advertising buy, and a strong grassroots organizing program that combines cutting edge digital tactics with a focus on rallying women of color across the state.

Care in Action is a 501(c)(4) organization that represents the interests of over 2.5 million domestic workers across the country.

