Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released From Prison

On November 6, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017). The 30-year-old rapper had been on probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. He said about the probation, “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who is a Black woman, has been heavily criticized for her handling of Meek’s case. She has insisted Meek remain in jail and allegedly asked the rapper for personal favors — she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself.

Now, a Pennsylvania high court has overturned Brinkley’s ruling. According to CBS, “Rapper Meek Mill will be released from prison Tuesday, his lawyer Brian McMonagle told CBS News. McMonagle said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the rapper’s immediate release.”

According to the PA Supreme Court’s official order, TMZ reports, “The justices cited the alleged corrupt police officer who served as a ‘critical witness’ in Meek’s original gun and drugs case as a crucial point in their decision to order his bail. It also said prosecutors were not opposed to him being released, and sided with them.”

Co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team Michael Rubin will reportedly pick up Meek Mill from prison. He has been one of Mill’s strongest advocates and visited him several times in jail.

Meek already posted on Twitter:

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Meek will reportedly be a free man within the hour.

