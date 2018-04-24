Grieving Mother Claims Georgia Cops Are Lying On Her 20-Year-Old Son Who Was Shot And Killed By Police

Photo by

News
Home > News

Grieving Mother Claims Georgia Cops Are Lying On Her 20-Year-Old Son Who Was Shot And Killed By Police

Ricky Boyd was killed outside of his home on January 23.


Roz Edward

Posted 7 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

On January 23, 2018, Savannah-Chatham County police headed to the home of 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd. He was a suspect in the murder of  a  24-year-old man on January 21, 2018. According to The New York Post, “Occupants of the home were told to come outside, the GBI said in a news release, and when Boyd emerged, he confronted officers with what looked like a handgun. Boyd was shot several times by officers after he ignored their verbal warnings and raised the weapon, which was later determined to be a ‘BB air gun’ powered by carbon-dioxide, the GBI said. Boyd died later at a hospital.” An officer did suffer gunshot wounds but when asked in January “whether Wilson was struck by gunfire fired by other law enforcement officers, Bodrey said: ‘It’s still being investigated.’”

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Four months later, the body cam footage hasn’t been released and the Ricky’s mother Jameillah Smiley is demanding answers. In an interview with PBS, she revealed she has been the body-cam video and Boyd was surrendering, not engaging in a shot out as the police claimed, “He was wiping his eye. And he walked out, presented his arms out, like he was surrendering, turned to his left, and he was immediately shot, falling forward to the ground.” She also says there was no BB gun in his hand.

As for her son being a murder suspect, Smiley said, “The local detectives here also have been back to my home. And, no, they have said that my son — they know my son not — have not committed this murder. So, I don’t know why they have not come forth and cleared my son’s name. But they know my son didn’t commit that murder.” She also added, “He was innocent, he was a good person, and that he didn’t commit any of those things that these officers are saying. He never shot at a cop. He never committed a murder. And my life’s son is taken.” Jameillah is demanding the body-cam footage be released.  Savannah-Chatham County police declined to comment to PBS.

Sadly, this sounds like another case of corrupt case trying to cover their treks. Considering the history of the blue wall of silence, we are more inclined to believe the mother rather than the cops. The body-cam footage should have been released within weeks. Watch a clip of the interview below:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now