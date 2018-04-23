Cubs Get Rocky 9-7 W, take 2 of 3 from Rockies

Final Score – Cubs 9 Rockies 7

Matchup –

The Cubs took a 5-2 L after laying the smack down in Game 1 of this three game set. Yu Darvish couldn’t be touched through four innings…then came the dreaded fifth where he walked starting pitcher Tyler Andersen with two outs and everything went downhill from there. The Rockies scored five runs in the inning and didn’t look back. Darvish and fifth innings haven’t been on the same page so far this season but he’s got to get past whatever is causing these meltdown.

How it went down…

Bryant was hit in the helmet in the 1st inning. He never went down but seemed dazed. He’s passed all tests so far and has a laceration above his eye from his sunglasses. he showed no concussion signs but will continue to be evaluated. A Tommy LaStella RBI single , a Kyle Schwarber RBI single scored, and a Vic Caratini RBI single gave the Cubs an early 3-0 lead. Javy Baez hit a solo bomb to center in the 2nd and the Cubs tacked on two more runs in the 3rd inning behind a Jason Heyward single to make it 6-0. The Rockies clawed their way back in it in the bottom of the 3rd with two runs and got solo HR’s from Charlie Blackmon & Nolan Arenado in the 5th to make it a 6-4 game. The Cubbies added three more in the top of the 7th as Almora Jr. got a groundout RBI and Baez doubled to score two more giving the Cubs a 9-4 lead. The Rockies got their three right back on a Ryan McMahon ground out & a David Dahl single to make it 9-7.

Brandon Morrow picked up his 4th save of the season to lock down their 10th win of the year.

Play of the game –

Two play of the year worthy diving catches by CF Albert Almora Jr. He saved 2 runs on what would’ve been extra base hits!

Quote of the game-

“I just wanted the game to be over to be honest with you. It’s April…there’s no time to worry about being hurt” – Albert Almora Jr after a great but tough afternoon in CF

Next matchup-

Cubs v Indians 4/24 5:10 pm CST Tyler Chatwood (0-3) v Josh Tomlin (0-2)

Follow #US on twitter here @itsthebigs

Also On The Chicago Defender: