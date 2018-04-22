Rockies Blow Cubs High With Bounce Back 5-3 W

Final Score: Rockies 5 Cubs 3

Matchup:

After opening a can of “Whoop-Ass” on the Rockies on 4/20 with a 16-5 victory, the Cubs were looking to notch another W in the Mile High City. Friday’s game was a hit parade as Albert Almora Jr., Javier Baez & Kyle Schwarber combined for eleven of the team’s season high eighteen hits and nine RBI’s. The Cubs placed INF/OF Ben Zobrist on the 10 day DL with a sore back & recalled the local Colorado kid, David Bote from Triple A Iowa.

Summary:

What a difference a difference a day makes. It was all good early as Willson Contreras raked a 2-run double in the 1st scoring Almora Jr. and Baez that gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead. And Yu Darvish was basically unhittable through 4 innings. But a 2 out walk to pitcher Tyler Andersen followed by a DJ LeMahieu double, singles from Gerardo Parra & Nolan Arenado & a Trevor Story double capped off a 3-walk inning from Yu and gave the Rockies a 5-2 lead. On that note the fat lady was just about ready to sing.

The Cubs had 3 hits in the first inning and only managed 3 hits the rest of the way.

Play of the game:

Albert Almora Jr. made a Gold Glove catch at the centerfield wall to stop a Rockies run in the bottom of the 3rd.

Quote of the game:

“Schwarber told me if I didn’t swing at the first one (strike) he’d yell at me. I just went up there looking for a good pitch to hit.” – The Cubs’ David Bote on his first MLB hit in his first appearance.

Next game matchup:

Cubs v Rockies 4/22 2:10 pm Jose Quintana (1-1 8.16 era) v German Marquez (1-1 4.34 era)

