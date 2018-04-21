Cubs Bats Take Flight In Mile High City

FINAL – Cubs 16 COL 5

Coming in…

The Cubs were fresh off of an 8-5 victory of the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday while the Rockies took an L to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their last outing 10-2 Wednesday night. The Cubs entered the night in 4th place in the NL Central while the Rockies are in 2nd place in the NL West.

How It Went Down

The Cubs got off to an early 2-0 lead on a Javy Baez two-run bomb but the Rockies answered right back with a Charlie Blackmon RBI single and a Nolan Arenado two-run homerun in his first game back after a five-game suspension. The Cubs took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning behind a Anthony Rizzo groundout RBI and an Arenado throwing error which scored Kris Bryant from 3rd. The Cubs got a huge seven run sixth inning capped off by a monster three-run homerun to dead center by Kyle Schwarber to make it 12-3. They tacked on three more in the eight with RBI’s from Schwarber, Contreras and Heyward and added one in the 9th with an RBI infield single from Bryant.

Play of the game–

Baez’s 1out hustle turned a single into a double in the top of 5 to start the Cubs 2 run inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Quote of the game

“I don’t really like to set like a goal. I know I’m good…I know our team is good. We’ve got great talent. I’m starting to let the game come to me and not rush my game.- Javy Baez

Next game matchup

Game 2 of this 3 game set is tomorrow evening…first pitch 6:10 pm. Yu Darvish (0-1) will face Tyler Anderson (0-0).

Also On The Chicago Defender: