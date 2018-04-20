Timothy Cunningham Remembered By Morehouse College

On February 12, Timothy Cunningham vanished after leaving work early because he reportedly didn’t feel. Cunningham worked for the Center For Disease Control. For nearly two months authorities searched for him and on April 5, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the body of Cunningham was found in the Chattahoochee River, which is located in northwest Atlanta. The primary cause of death is believed to be a drowning based on the autopsy, but authorities have not been able to determine what caused the 35-year-old to drown.

UPDATE: The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body recovered in the Chattahoochee River in NW Atlanta late Tuesday to be missing CDC employee Timothy Cunningham. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. ET at APD Headquarters on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/PlAGiqHO5P — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) April 5, 2018

Cunningham’s funeral is tomorrow at the Morehouse grad was honored today by his alma mater. Morehouse wrote on their site, “A member of Phi Beta Kappa at Morehouse, Cunningham served as editor of the student newspaper, The Maroon Tiger, and belonged to several other organizations. Cunningham graduated from Morehouse in 2004 with a degree in biology. He then headed to Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.” The site continued, “Cunningham also served as president of the Atlanta Commissioned Officers Association, supporting approximately 1,000 officers. He was a member of the American Public Health Association, the Junior Officer Advisory Group, and the Black Commissioned Officers Advisory Group, and was a liaison to the Minority Officers Liaison Council.”

On Saturday, April 21, during a Celebration of Life service at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse, family members, colleagues, classmates, and friends will remember Timothy Cunningham. The service begins at 10 a.m

Our condolences goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

