R. Kelly’s Senior Staff Quits — But What Took So Long?

R. Kelly is famous for being an R&B singer, but he is just as known for alleged sexual misconduct with women and underage girls. Earlier this month, his former girlfriend Kitti Jones claimed in a BBC3 documentary that she was groomed by him, and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “ex dungeon.” She said, “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

In addition, this week, a 19-year-old woman filed a lawsuit saying in December he tried to groom her for a sex cult and infected her with an STD. She is accusing him of “unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault.” Now, according to the BBC , his assistant Diana Copeland and his entertainment attorney Linda Mensch both recently stopped working for the R&B singer. Copeland worked for him for ten years and Mensch for four years. Allegedly, the allegations from this week made his staff quit. However, what took so long for them to make this decision? Were they not aware of over 24 of allegations. His marriage to Aaliyah, who was only 15 years old. The 2002 sex-tape with an alleged 14-year-old girl. Even recently, Jerhonda Pace in 2017, who claims he “groomed” her when she was 15.

It’s peculiar that the most recent allegations suddenly gave them a moral compass. Why did they even begin working with him?

Hopefully, someday the 51-year-old will pay for his (alleged) crimes against women and underage girls.

