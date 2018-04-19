Watch: 7-Year-Old Black Child Dragged By The Legs Off Bus By Teacher In Memphis

Photo by

News
Home > News

Watch: 7-Year-Old Black Child Dragged By The Legs Off Bus By Teacher In Memphis

The incident was not immediately reported to the boy's mother, who found out about it from another parent.


Roz Edward

Posted April 19, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Another incident involving a Black child has sparked outrage. A teacher is under investigation after he was caught on video dragging a seven-year-old student from a school bus seat in Memphis.

The shocking footage, taken by another boy, showed the teacher, who is White, actually grabbing the student’s legs to remove him from the bus at Robert R. Church Elementary School in Shelby County on April 12. The boy is seen screaming during the struggle that ends with the man forcefully taking him upside down from the vehicle. It’s another incident with racially charged undertones that has raised more questions about how Black children are treated as criminals at school.

The child’s mother, undoubtedly infuriated, didn’t even find out about the horrible incident from the school.

“Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my son off the school bus,” the boy’s mother, who was not identified by name, told FOX13, adding that she found out days later after it happened. “Her son recorded it.”

The teacher was breaking up a fight just before the camera started recording, Shelby County Schools, who is investigating the incident, told the news outlet.

This incident was so traumatizing and violent that the boy, who was not part of that fight, doesn’t want to go back to school, his mother said. He was also severely injured, she added.

“He had a concussion and his back was bruised,” the mother said.

This violent incident and other similar school events are being connected to a pattern of criminalizing children of color, activists have said. Racial bias also plays a part in these horrifying episodes, a problem that must be addressed in keeping schools safe for all children.

SEE ALSO:

LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled

White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black Men At Starbucks Breaks Her Silence

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

 

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now