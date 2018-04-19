Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch Because He Is Afraid Of Being A Black Inmate’s Wife

The heat is on Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Michael Cohen who is currently under an FBI criminal investigation, which all started from an alleged payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who reportedly had an affair with Trump. After an FBI search of his home, it appears that Cohen could be entangled in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Mueller allegedly has evidence that Cohen traveled to the Czech Republic during the campaign to meet secretly with people at the Russian Center for Science and Culture, according to The Washington Post. It’s believed that Cohen replaced campaign manager Paul Manafort after Trump fired him (Mueller indicted Manafort in his Russia investigation for money laundering and other offenses).

Trump is reportedly worried scared about what information investigators have taken from Cohen, especially on the president’s business dealings. So the question is, will Cohen be loyal to Trump or will he sing like canary if he is faced with prison time all because he consistently tried to cover up Trump’s messiness? Trump’s former lawyer Jay Goldberg, 85, is convinced Cohen will snitch. Why? Because of all those Black men in prison. Just a couple hours ago, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett, “In many ways, and it’s difficult to say this, prison has a racial overtone and a person like Michael doesn’t seem himself walking down Broadway while people are clamoring, ‘You’re going to be my wife.’ So, he’s under pressure from his family to try to figure out what it would take to bring the government aboard as his sponsor.” Erin was mortified, as you are watching, look at her face. See below:

Former Trump lawyer and surrogate says Cohen will flip because prison has “racial overtones” and Cohen doesn’t want to be a mans wife. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/MywFNwCkXV — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 20, 2018

Let’s start here, there are men who sexually assault of all backgrounds in prison, not just Black or brown men. So Cohen’s worries wouldn’t be “racial overtones” it would be any person who is a rapist, it’s not limited to race. In addition, what a strange talking point to have on CNN. It might be time for Mr. Goldberg to retire.

