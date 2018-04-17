Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer

Kendrick Lamar just made history. His album DAMN., which recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It is the first non-classical or jazz piece to win the prestigious award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album, “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

This is clearly epic, but some people — to be more specific, some white people, are not happy for Lamar. Check out some of the craziest reactions below.

Provocative? Ridiculous? Obscene? Racist? This is considered “music”? No wonder the Pulitzer has remained a joke (cough … Obama ..) and America is in such a state. Appalling. — 🦅🇺🇸 Laura 🇺🇸🦅 (@PaulKerseyFan) April 17, 2018

There’s one. Great talent. Great 👍🏻 . Let’s get “blown” with the homies. Great motivation for kids. Let’s give him a Pulitzer. pic.twitter.com/4xvb2LJRoY — Bam! 💥 (@KyleSurviva1) April 17, 2018

Since Obama's, the Pulitzer has lost it's luster. — Red Dirt Patriot (@SwTkthe1) April 17, 2018

Geeze they'll give anyone a prize these days. Who's next in the "talent" dept, the karTRASHians? — Maddy O'Brien (@MaddyO85) April 17, 2018

Kendrick Lamar didn’t deserve to win a Pulitzer Prize. Congratulations America, this is why we can’t have nice things. — Chris (@c_squared710) April 17, 2018

Oh damn, I bet Joseph Pulitzer is fucking ROLLING in his grave because Tom MacCammon, random twitter user with 183 followers, has said that the Pulitzer Prize is now IRRELEVANT! You think DAMN ain't worthy of this? Fine. Tell us why. — bonickhausen (@bonickhausen) April 17, 2018

Fortunately, there are some people who are clapping back at the insanity, see some of the tweets below:

The amount of racist and BS hate that Kendrick Lamar is getting for winning the Pulitzer is disgusting, but not all that suprising. We get it; you don't like rap, but if you can't see the artistry and craft in it, that's your problem. Take a step back and leave the conversation. — Jordan Browning (@EMBigMoose) April 16, 2018

K.Dot has been a force in the music industry ever since his debut album Section. 80 in 2011. He is a 12-time Grammy and DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales. This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as the line between rap and the rest of music continues to blur. So for all the haters who are enraged that Kendrick Lamar is winning — get over it.

You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.

