Look! The Thug Granny Who Assaulted A Pregnant, Black Solider Now Has A Viral Mugshot

Yesterday, we reported on a savage grandmother who attacked a Black woman who was not only a solider but pregnant. More details have come out about the story, including her mugshot. WUSA9.com reports her name is Judy Tucker of Macon, Georgia and she was arrested on Saturday.

According to a Bibb County incident report, Tucker told a slew of lies claiming one of the women “grabbed her and scratched her arm” and she was just “upset with a woman who was taping her and tried to grab the phone.” She also claimed she was attacked because she’s White, when the argument actually started over a parking space and the victim never yelled slurs.

Stephanie Mitchell, the pregnant woman who serves our country, told the deputies that they were backing into a parking space when thug granny’s son, Robbie Tucker, approached them and said they should learn how to park and called them “dumb b*****s.” After the two servicewomen went inside the restaurant, they claimed Tucker approached them again. “He called the two women, who were in military uniforms, ‘Black lesbian b*****s,’ according to the report. ‘Mrs. Mitchell tried to calm the situation,’ the report said, but that’s when the two groups started arguing over the cell phone video. After Sharpe said she was pregnant, the report says, ‘Mrs. Tucker lunged and struck Mrs. Sharpe in the face.’”

Thankfully, the video proved Tucker and her family were racist liars and the grandmother was arrested. See the glorious mugshot below.

She was released on $650 bond.

Lucky they had this proof. As we all know, if Black folks cannot prove everything with video, it’s hard to be believed.

