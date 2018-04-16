Wells Fargo announces $6 million for homeownership

Wells Fargo is announcing a $6 million NeighborhoodLIFT commitment, including down payment assistance grants of $15,000 for potential homebuyers in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, or Gwinnett counties.

The formal announcement will take place at 869 Beryl Street in the Pittsburgh community, a home being renovated for sale by our partner, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc. ANDP is an affordable housing advocacy organization with a mission of promoting, creating, and preserving mixed income communities.

The 2018 homebuyer event, where prospective homebuyers can discuss and apply for down-payment assistance, is May 4 & 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart.

Wells Fargo launched LIFT nationally in 2012 and Atlanta was the second city in which the program was executed. To date, Wells Fargo has dedicated more than $373 million to LIFT programs across the country. https://www.wellsfargo.com/mortgage/lift/

Two homeowners from the first Atlanta LIFT program will be at our event, available to tell you about their LIFT journey:

Velma McCray

retired from Georgia Department of Human Resources, now a substitute teacher. “It’s something to get me out there and let me give back to the community.”

Completed homebuyer and financial education classes provided through LIFT, gradually improved her credit score, and qualified for a mortgage in less than a year.

Purchased a two-bedroom townhouse in the Edgewood area. It’s in a gated community, which allows her to get out and exercise.

Lashaunda Crawford