Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement In The Trump Investigation

President Donald Trump’s Fox News pal, Sean Hannity, just got caught up in the special counsel’s investigation of the president.

It turns out that Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Judge Kimba Wood, who was hearing Cohen’s complaint about documents that investigators seized from him on April 9, ordered Cohen’s attorneys to identify his clients on Monday.

In response to the revelation, Hannity issued conflicting statements. The Fox News host claimed that he “never retained” Cohen, yet Hannity “assumed that conversations (with Cohen) were attorney-client confidential.”

Folks went to Twitter to point out the contradiction:

How the HELL is Sean Hannity simultaneously claiming that Michael Cohen was not his attorney BUT that he assumed their conversations were covered by attorney/client privilege?!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 16, 2018

Many were raising questions about whether the cable show host ever disclosed his relationship with Cohen to Fox News, since that would clearly be a conflict of interest as well as prompt questions of ethics. Hannity has attacked the Russia investigation and fiercely defended Cohen on air.

Did Sean Hannity disclose to @FoxNews that he had an attorney-client relationship with Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen? If not, he not only misled the viewing public, he also misled his employer, and he should be fired. pic.twitter.com/xgXkbMeTBH — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2018

Is Hannity hiding something? There’s lots of suspicion and questions about exactly why he would have used Cohen’s services. The attorney, who’s under criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in New York, has an exclusive clientele.

He’s known as Trump’s “pit bull.”

“It means that if somebody does something Mr. Trump doesn’t like, I do everything in my power to resolve it to Mr. Trump’s benefit,” Cohen once told ABC News. “If you do something wrong, I’m going to come at you, grab you by the neck and I’m not going to let you go until I’m finished.”

The FBI’s interest in Cohen stemmed from his hush money payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a sexual affair with Trump. The FBI obtained search warrants and coordinated with the U.S. attorney’s office.

It now appears that Cohen could be entangled in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Mueller has evidence that Cohen traveled to the Czech Republic during the campaign to meet secretly with people at the Russian Center for Science and Culture, the Washington Post reported on Friday. It’s believed that Trump’s personal attorney replaced campaign manager Paul Manafort after Trump fired him. Mueller indicted Manafort in his Russia investigation for money laundering and other offenses.

Meanwhile, Trump is fuming and scared about what information investigators have taken from Cohen. White House sources revealed that he’s fearful that Mueller has gone beyond his original Russia probe to examine the president’s business dealings, according to CNN.

