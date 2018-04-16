Uncategorized
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Gives An Andy Warhol Vibe At Coachella


Cardi B. was spotted at the H&M and Moschino party at Coachella rocking an interesting ensemble. The 25-year-old singer wore head to toe Versace from their Spring/Summer 2018 tribute collection.

The beauty sported the Marilyn Monroe printed ensemble that reminds me of Andy Warhol art. Styled by Kollin Carter, she paired the look with a gold chain link necklace and added a red head scarf over her straight, long hair. Cardi B. gave us a neutral lip and nails that were dripping in finesse.

Cardi B. was clearly feeling the look, dancing to her new music while wearing the Versace look. However, we want to know how YOU feel. Beauties, take our poll below and let us know if this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

 

