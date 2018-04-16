Chicago Spring is here!

And by Chicago Spring, I mean Winter’s mean older brother who pretends to be Spring once every two weeks, then points and laughs when we find ourselves caught on the Belmont platform in open-toed shoes.

The feeling Chicagoans have this time of year goes beyond seasonal depression and morphs into something more tragic and desperate, not unlike ennui. However, ennui evokes a stroll through Momartre on a windy, crisp Paris evening, where one can warm their chilly bones in a grimy café in the shadow of Sacré Coeur with a clean glass of Beaujolais and a dirty new lover.

What we feel in Chicago is much less romantic, closer to say, a WWE grudge match, where we face off with Mother Nature, not dressed in spandex, but in sixteen layers of wool topped with an old Bulls sweatshirt and a Canada Goose coat*. Yes, I used to live in Miami, a city that is warm and sunny year-round, where parrots fly and cocaine** is plentiful, but I moved back to Chicago because it is the GREATEST CITY IN THE WORLD, (despite what the Schuyler Sisters think), and no matter how bitter cold it gets, no matter how wind-burned my face gets, no matter how many times I almost lose my pinky toe to frostbite because my sock got wet when my shoe got pulled off when I stepped in a snowbank up to my hip, I will NEVER leave Chicago, so DO YOUR WORST, MOTHER NATURE! And then I jump in the ring and slam Mother Nature across the back with a metal folding chair.

So, in the spirit of the season, I have written a poem heralding the Chicago Spring. I call it:

Springtime in Chicago!

The drabbest time of year

When we treat seasonal depression

With cupcakes, sex and beer

The sky a sickly shade of grey

The cars are white with salt

Why do we do this to ourselves?

The wind provides gestalt

We care not for fashion

Warmth our only devotion

Our hands are cracked and ashy;

in our despair we gave up on lotion

It’s 32 degrees

But before we start to mope

The CTA extends the heat!

Bros wear Cargo Shorts of Hope

No need to wait for weather!

Screw the vernal equinox

It’s opening day for Cubbies!

Let’s celebrate the Sox!

The MCA, The Field Museum!

The Institute of Art!

Let’s eat a hot dog at the Bean

And laugh and rip a fart!

Let’s go down to Hyde Park

I want to show my mamma

This is where the President lived

I’ll pretend I know Obama***

Let’s go see Greg do improv

Have some Harold’s with some Mild Sauce

Catch some jazz up at the Green Mill

And pretend to be a Mob Boss

Our tropical friends may visit

With their healthy tan and glow

But they shall never get to say

I live and freeze in Chicago!

Sheri’s Notes

*How TF are y’all affording these $1600 Canada Goose coats?

**I do not do cocaine. It was just a joke, mom.

***I do not actually know President Obama. (Barry, let’s hang out.)

