Meek Mill: ‘I Always Thought 10 Years Of Probation Would Bring Me Back To Prison’

On November 6, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017). The rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek William, had been on probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. There has been national outrage over Meek’s imprisonment, with celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, Rick Ross and Drake speaking out.

Last night, the 30-year-old did a phone interview with Lester Holt and revealed some hard truths about his case — one, he always knew he would go back to jail with a 10-year probation, saying, “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.” Clearly, a 10-year probation is too long, which many young Black men are sentenced to and end up being a trap. Unfortunately, the criminal justice in not on the side of Black men, as Slate.com reported in 2015, writing, “Black Americans are more likely to have their probation revoked” and “Black Americans are more likely to be disenfranchised because of a felony conviction.”

Mill also said he “[thinks] God delivered me a job to help people—helping minorities that come from these situations like myself. I say don’t show me no pity because this is my life—this is what I’m going through and I think God put me in this position to be able to do a show with Lester Holt and open up eyes for other young Black men.” Watch below:

WATCH: Rapper Meek Mill was jailed for violating probation in a case that has received national attention and calls for criminal justice reform. He speaks out to @LesterHoltNBC in an @NBCNews exclusive. pic.twitter.com/kYwScGEvsv — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 12, 2018

Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who is a Black woman, has been heavily criticized for her handling of Meek’s case. She has been accused of extorting Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself.

Hopefully, Meek Mill gets justice soon.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success