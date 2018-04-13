GET THE LOOK: Joan Smalls’ Blazer Dress Is Perfect For 9A To 5P To After 5P

Joan Smalls stepped out for the opening of Nordstrom Mens Store Opening in New York City showing us how to go from 9A to 5P to after 5PM.
The model wore an all white Calvin Klein tuxedo dress with pink embellished shoes.
Smalls wore her hair in a top knot with a deep side part and bang. She wore a violet-blue under eye (learn how to do it, here) and a natural lip.
Whether you want to splurge, spend, or save; we show you how to get the look!
SPLURGE
Menswear style on women always looks delightful and can definitely be worn for a black tie or gala event. We love this $2,795.00 Gabriela Hearst silk-blend tuxedo dress . The dress has a sexy, yet classy middle slit and the classic colum shape with the tuxedo detailing makes this a winner. This dress was designed as a simple, yet chic wedding dress for unconventional brides, but can also be worn to your next fancy dress. The belt loop holes opt for some great styling. Balmain came out with this elegant $6,650.00 tweed blazer gown with a mermaid silhouette. This dress is perfect for Fall or Winter or as we transition from Winter into Spring.
SPEND
This off-the-shoulder $3,795.00 Balmain tuxedo mini dress will make you put your boyfriend’s shirt right back in his closet. It’s sexy, classy, and perfect for a night out. Still too much for your pockets? This cream Theory crepe blazer dress has a built in belt, which is perfect to cinch in your waist and accent your curves (available at SaksFifthAvenue.com, $495.00).
SAVE
For $100.00, Topshop created this asymmetric blazer dress. The cut is sexy while still remaining demure. Ready for Spring/Summer? Gilt has a $99.00 tuxedo split sleeve dress that is perfect for warmer weather.
