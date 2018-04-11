Stephon Clark’s Brother Opens Up About Mental Health Problems

On Sunday, March 18, around 9:18 p.m., Sacramento police responded to a call “that a thin, 6-foot-1 Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was hiding in a residential backyard after breaking car windows,” according to The Sacramento Bee. Just eight minutes later, officers fired over 20 times at 22-year-old Stephon Clark — in his own backyard. Reportedly, they “feared” for their lives because they saw a gun in his hand. It turned out he was only carrying a cellphone.

Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother, has been outspoken about the loss of his brother and has opened up in several interviews. However, some have been extremely judgmental about the way he is handling his grief. However, last night, Stevante met with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Mayor Darrell Steinberg and discussed mental health.

The New York Daily News reports, “Clark, who recently sought mental health treatment after police were called to a hotel where his family was staying, acknowledged his recent struggle with mental health to the council.” Reportedly, Steinberg said, it’s “nothing to be ashamed of” and “we’ll help you. Everybody wants to help you.”

“My heart is gone,” Clark said, tapping his head. “Emotions, feelings…”

Kudos to Stevante for talking about his struggles. Unfortunately, many people do not discuss the aftereffects on a family when these tragedies happen. From Eric Garner‘s daughter to Kalief Browder‘s mother, the tragedy does not end. The sorrow continues as the injustice continues.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We hope Stephon Clark’s family gets justice.

