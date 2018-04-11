Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen

Naomi Campbell closed out the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in New York City like the fashion legend that she is.

The 47-year-old supermodel wore (fittingly) a crown and posted a picture of her getting ready for the big moment.

The runway queen elegantly walked down the stairs with grace and class. The model behind her looked kinda nervous; however, Campbell showed us how to work a runway and a crowd.

Naomi Campbell posted a photo with the designers at the fitting. The British model is has continued to make major waves in the fashion industry throughout her lengthy career. She’s a Contributing Editor for British Vogue (appointed by Edward Enninful), recently was at Arise Fashion Week, and more. All the more reason for her to be receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award this year.

We love to see her breaking age barriers and slaying. Go Queen!

