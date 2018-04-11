Uncategorized
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: All Nicki Minaj Needed Was A Whip For This Courtside Look


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted April 11, 2018
Nicki Minaj attended the Houston vs Lakers basketball game on Tuesday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It seems like her stylist might have had the night off or Nicki came to the game solely to show off her look.

Dressed in all black, the star gave us designer duds pieced together for a ‘dominatrix light’ look. The Queens rapper wore a black leather and mesh studded bodysuit type ensemble with fishnet tights and leather studded chaps.

She paired the look with a $1650.00 Balenciaga knife pumps that literally look like they could be deadly if someone took them off and threw them.

She accessorized with a $5900.00 Chanel Chevron Studded Star Wars Backpack from the Fall 2017 collection. She threw a silver scale jacket over the ensemble.

Giving us a new hairstyle, was she attempting to rock her version of an afro like Lupita? She wore her two-toned hair in a kinky high bun and gave us a neutral lip.

Beauties, we have to know, is this look haute or naught? Take our poll below.

