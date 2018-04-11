Entertainment
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes

YBN Almighty Jay popped the question on Instagram.


Roz Edward

Posted 5 hours ago
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Blac Chyna has people wondering whether she just got engaged again.

Wedding bells could be ringing, if you take Instagram captions seriously.

Earlier this week, Chyna’s boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay posted a picture of her with the caption, “Will you marry me?”

Will You Marry Me?💍

Now, fans are taking this as a hint that Chyna and YBN are actually engaged.

Keep in mind that Chyna posted the exact same picture of herself with a much more laid back caption.

🎀💕🌈🤪👑 Chilllin in my @fashionnova

There’s no question that Blac Chyna and her barely legal boyfriend are getting serious, but it’s unclear if this was actually his way of proposing.

Our verdict? YBN just saw a pic of Blac Chyna that he liked and he went overboard with his caption.

We’ll wait to see a ring first.

