White Man Who Allegedly Raped Woman In A College Dorm Room Gets No Jail Time

On October 18, 2015, former Boston University student Samson Donick, now 22, allegedly raped a woman in a dorm room. According to the Boston Globe, the accuser said in a court hearing on Monday, “I have replayed it in my head every day since this happened. What he did to me will never be OK. I wanted an apology, a public apology. He needs to own up.” Donick was set to stand trial starting today, however, the victim supports a plea bargain that would allow him avoid prison time. The agreement left the judge “baffled.”

Reportedly, the alleged victim deiced against testifying because “reliving her trauma has become overwhelming.” The Boston Globe reports, “Without her testimony, prosecutors do not believe they can win a conviction, they said, and on Friday they struck a deal with defense lawyers to have Donick admit to sufficient facts to warrant a finding of guilt on a charge of indecent assault and battery, avoiding a formal conviction. He would plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault and battery, records show.” Under the agreement, he will be on probation for five years, will not have sex-offense on his record, will have to do 500 hours of community service, participate in sex offender treatment and and apologize to the woman in open court.

Along with being “baffled,” Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet L. Sanders said, “What he did, if he did it, was incredibly serious” and a “gross violation of someone’s personal integrity, bodily integrity.” In addition, the judge “said she would consider accepting the terms only if Donick described ‘in his own words’ the graphic details of the assault, which allegedly involved digital penetration and placing the woman’s hand on his genitals.” Also, “Sanders conceded that Donick may have to register as a sex offender if he provides the detailed account of the incident that she is seeking.”

Whether it’s killing unarmed Black men on camera or rape, it’s amazing how one class of people goes unpunished, but another gets five years of jail time for allegedly illegally voting. Make America great again!

