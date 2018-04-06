Veracare Nursing Home workers end second strike

The Veracare Nursing Home Workers voted to end their seven-day strike this week; however, they are still calling upon owner Israel Davis to stop unfair labor practices.

This strike was the second one this year; the first was a one-day strike on Martin Luther King Day this January. The workers returned to the strike line last week in response to Davis’ continued refusal to follow basic labor laws. Having gained the support of resident families, elected officials, and faith leaders during the seven-day long (twelve-hours a day) unfair labor practice strike, workers voted to return to work this week.

However, with the end of the second strike, workers are warning Davis that he’s got two strikes against him – both literally and figuratively – and they are prepared to give him strike three if necessary.

The 60 Veracare workers want Davis to end his lawbreaking behavior and settle a fair contract immediately. They say that despite their brave decision to strike , and the outpouring of support that striking workers received by the community including that of Cook County Board Commissioner Jesús G. “Chuy” García and of gubernatorial candidate J. B. Pritzker, owner Israel Davis has not only failed to stop his unfair labor practices, but has continued to subject workers to new unfair labor practices.

In addition to an immediate cessation of unfair labor practices, workers are demanding a fair contract providing for general wage increases, affordable health insurance, recognition of workers’ seniority, overtime pay after eight hours worked, and paid time off.

Veracare Burbank is located at 5400 West 87th Street in Burbank, IL.