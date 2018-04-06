Sir Michael Marmot, Ambassador Andrew Young to address Beyond Flexner Conference

The City of Atlanta will be the gathering spot for some of the world’s foremost leaders in health equity from April 9 through the 11, as it hosts the 2018 Beyond Flexner Conference. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is honored to serve as the main sponsor for this year’s event. Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and the Beyond Flexner Alliance are serving as co-sponsors.

The Beyond Flexner Conference for is for health professionals who are committed to creating health equity. During the conference, participants will examine broad themes of social mission including, social determinants of health, community engagement, disparity reduction, diversity promotion and value-based health care. The conference is a time for thought leaders to come together to learn more about the social mission and how to integrate it into their teaching, learning, and practice.

The Honorable Andrew Young, a civil rights icon, former U.S. ambassador, and one-time mayor of Atlanta and Sir Michael Marmot, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and Chair of World Health Organization Commission on Social Determinants of Health will deliver keynote addresses at the conference. Other high-profile names participating include Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., President and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, Dayna Bowen Matthew, J.D., a leader in health equity and professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, and the Honorable Louis J. Sullivan, M.D., former Health and Human Services secretary and President Emeritus of MSM.

Monday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The Atlanta Marriott Marquis will serve as the host location for this year’s conference. It is located at 265 Peachtree Center NE, Atlanta, GA, 30303.

For more information about the Beyond Flexner conference, please contact Leigh Anne Butler at (202) 994-7936 or lbutler@gwu.edu.