Sacramento DA Received $13,000 From Police Unions Within Five Days After Stephon Clark Was Killed

On March 18, Sacramento police responded to a call about a Black man who was “breaking car windows,” according to The Sacramento Bee. At 9:26 p.m., officers fired at 22-year-old Stephon Clark 20 times because they feared “for their safety.” First, they claimed he had gun then crowbar — all he had was a cell phone.

Despicably, within five days of his death, Sacramento County’s top prosecutor Anne Marie Schubert received $13,000 in campaign donations from two local law enforcement unions. Their explanation? “An unfortunate coincidence,” reports The Sacramento Bee.”

The first donation was for $10,000, which was on March 20, from California Statewide Law Enforcement Association. According to The Sacramento Bee, the organization claims the donation “was in the works weeks before the deadly shooting. Cox said her organization’s political action committee received a request from the Schubert camp for more campaign cash on March 5 and dismissed any connection between the fatal shooting and the PAC’s political contribution.”

The second donation was on March 23 for $3,000, which was from “the Sacramento County Alliance of Law Enforcement following a candidates’ forum in late February or early March and sponsored by the local union, saying the timing of the four-digit donation on March 23 less than a week after Clark’s death ‘appears to be a coincidence.’” The Sacramento County Alliance of Law Enforcement did not return calls to comment.

For days, demonstrators have protested in front of the DA’s office, demanding Schubert file criminal charges against the officers who fired at Clark 20 times, which she has not. The Sacramento Bee reports, “Clark’s death also is quickly becoming a focal point in Schubert’s bid to keep her seat as the county’s top prosecutor with an election contest against reform-minded county prosecutor Noah Phillips.” Clearly and rightfully, the community does not trust the police or the DA who receives campaign donations, coincidence or not. This is an ongoing problem with prosecutors who work closely with police for indictments and convictions in criminal proceedings. Therefore, when the police commits a crime, they rarely ever indict or convict their own.

Rest in power, Stephon Clark. We hope justice is served.

