Rihanna Steps Out In Versace To Celebrate Her Latest Fenty Beauty Releases

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! …and we are loving it. The Bajan beauty was in Italy to celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty‘s latest makeup products: Body Lava and Fairy Bomb. The beauty gave us a little sneak peak on her IG stories, applying the products to her body before the event.

The star looked stunning wearing a biased cut Versace dress straight off the Fall 2018 runway. Come through with the little black dress style!

In true Versace fashion, Rih went for an opulent look pairing the dress with a black Versace belt with a large gold clasp and accented with gold bangles.

Her face and body were just glowing with all of her Fenty Beauty products. She’s a walking billboard for how fantastic the products look on. The outfit was the perfect choice to show off her new body makeup.

