XXXXXX Elected the 60th Mayor of Atlanta


By ADW Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
XXXXXXX — xxxxxxxxx —  has been elected Mayor of Atlanta.

Her win winds down a protracted campaign that culminated in a run-off election.

Democrat Bottoms faced independent Mary Norwood in Tuesday’s nonpartisan runoff to succeed Mayor Kasim Reed, who was term limited from seeking re-election.
Bottoms and Norwood earned about 26% and 21%, respectively, of the vote in the general election on November 6, emerging as the top two candidates from a field of 11.
The distance between the two candidates was razor thin on Tuesday night, with 100 percent of precincts reporting and the two candidates both at 50 percent.

