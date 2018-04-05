Today: Hartsfield-Jackson to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Special event to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will host a special event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. The event will feature performances by M.D. Roberts Middle School Fine Arts Magnet students; the Alpha Rho chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. from Morehouse College, King’s alma mater; and a special performance of King’s famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

WHO: Michael Smith, Airport Deputy General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson

Atlanta International Airport

Stephon Ferguson, orator

Alpha Rho chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

WHAT: ATL to honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WHEN: Thursday, April 5

10 a.m.

WHERE: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Domestic Terminal Atrium

6000 N. Terminal Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30320

###