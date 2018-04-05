Operation Push takes students to site of King assassination

Operation Push held a press conference on April 2, 2018, to announce a bus tour that would take place for two days in remembrance of Dr. King’s life and legacy that was cut short on April 4, 1968.

Reverend Jesse Jackson, hoping to fortify young adults education on the civil rights movement, organized a bus of volunteers and students hailing from the University of Chicago, Roosevelt University, and various elementary and high schools in the community to join him in Memphis for the next two days, “so that they might have an understanding of Dr. King’s impact on society,” said Rev. Jeanette Wilson, Senior Advisor to Jackson.

During the tour the volunteers and students will be privy to various speeches given by Rev. Jackson focusing on the reverend’s commitment to completing Dr. King’s incomplete agenda. Rev. Jackson will speak on his continued effort to strengthen education for public schools in Chicago, to address and stop slumlords from operating as well as bring attention to segregated housing currently still operating in Chicago. The students will be visiting the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated and had his Gethsemane moment, as noted by Rev. Jackson.

Furthermore the students will visit various museums.

If you would like to commemorate Dr. King’s legacy, Rainbow Push Coalition will be hosting a workshop Wednesday night from 5-6:01pm. at their headquarters. Immediately afterward there will be a prayer service held when the bell rings in Memphis at the time of Dr. King’s death.

“We will remember the prophetic voice and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” said Rev. Wilson.

Furthermore, Rev. Wilson expressed excitement for continued education of Dr. King’s work that Operation Push will be providing for the community during the rest of the year that will detail the work of King, from his march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, his March in Birmingham for Public Accommodation, to further explaining Dr. King’s controversial viewpoints on the Vietnam War.

When asked what the world would look like had Dr. King’s vision been realized, a 44-year-old paralegal student at Roosevelt University said, “If his vision was achieved, Blacks, Whites, Chinese, Korean and Hispanic, Latino and African American, Ethiopian… All those nationalities and ethnicities that we all go by, they will no longer even exist, and we’d all consider ourselves as one world of people regardless of how we look…. We’re all be brothers and sisters… That’s Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream.”