LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s How You Get June Ambrose’s Signature Pink Lip

Nudes are in. Whether on the red carpet or a ‘seen and be seen’ event, a lot of stars are trading in their signature red lips for nude. June Ambrose is known for her perfectly pink-nude lip and celebrity makeup Camara Aunique shows us how to get the look! She shows us how to get the look on different undertones (brown undertones or pink undertones).

SHOP THE LOOK:

M.A.C. ‘Chestnut’ Lip Pencil, $17.50

The Lip Bar, ‘Curlfriend,’ $13.00 *Black and female-owned!

M.A.C. ‘Whir’ Lip Pencil, $17.50

