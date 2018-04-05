Atlanta faith and community leaders examine impact of TrumpTax

Event Continues Nationwide Tour to Shed Light on Republican Tax Hikes on Middle-Class Families

ATLANTA — On Thursday, April 5 at 11:00am EST, elected officials and community leaders will join small business owners, tax experts, and affected families for a press conference on the TrumpTax’s disastrous impact on Georgia’s working families. The event continues a nationwide tour to shed light on the devastating repercussions of Republican tax breaks for millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families.

The fallout from the TrumpTax will be devastating, with The Tax Policy Center finding that 92 million middle-income families across America will pay more in taxes, while the richest 0.1 percent will get a nearly $150,000 tax break. Moreover, millions of Americans will see a 10 percent increase in health insurance premiums and our commitment to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will be undermined.

In Georgia, the impact of the TrumpTax will be highly skewed toward the already-wealthy. According to a study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, tax cuts in the bill are tilted dramatically in favor of the richest Georgia residents while the tax increases fall more heavily on lower-income Georgia families.

After Thursday’s event, the 100-day tour will continue hosting events around the country, featuring senators, congressional representatives, local elected officials, and people affected by the law. The tour will continue with stops in New Mexico and Maine.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:

Press Conference on Devastating Effects of the TrumpTax in Georgia

WHO:

Rev. William Flippin Jr, Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Robbie Terry-Washington, Small Business Owner

Benjamin Dixon, The Benjamin Dixon Show

Eric Robertson, Working Families Party

Minister James Major Woodall

WHEN:

Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:00AM EST

WHERE:

Atlanta City Hall

Mitchell St SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

RSVP:

Members of the media planning to attend should email Allison Walter at press@notonepenny.org.