Winnie Harlow Traveled To Thailand For Only 36 Hours To Shoot This Elle UK Cover


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted April 4, 2018
Winnie Harlow is the May 2018 cover model for Elle UK and she did not disappoint. The Canadian beauty was shot by NYC based photographer Gilles Bensimon in Thailand. She was there for only 36 hours!

